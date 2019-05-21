Burglars loot two temples in Moovarasampet

Chennai: Two temples in the neighbourhood were burgled and an attempt was made in one of the pioneering temples at Medavakkam Main Road.

Thieves had on 7 May hit Gangai Amman Temple and Valla Ganapathi Temple in Moovarasampet and emptied the lockers. The police are yet to find if the attempt was made by a gang or an individual history sheeter.

Attempts to loot Pathala Vinayagar Temple at Medavakkam Main Road failed thanks to an alarm that alerted the people at the right time. Sources from the temple told Madipakkam Talk that an FIR was filed and Palavanthangal police are investigating the case.

The person in-charge at Pathala Vinayagar Temple, said, “The temple is an important spot in the neighbourhood. The recent attempt to loot temple belongings failed since the alarm rang and alerted the people nearby. We have filed a complaint with Palavanthangal police. As the temple is equipped with CCTV cameras, we assure that the temple is safe and secure. Soon the police will catch the culprits.”

Ramesh, a resident of Madipakkam said, “It is the first time in the history of the temple that burglars have had their way. The temple has been in the neighbourhood for decades. Many believe that the idol of Ganesha inside the premises came from pathalam. The police are yet to conclude if the attempt was made to steal the idol. Security measures should be increased at the temple. Also, it is sad to note that the other two temples around the neighbourhood were also burgled.”