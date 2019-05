Chennai: Pedestrians taking Balammal Nagar Main Road have expressed concern over encroachments on sidewalks.

They said, “Platforms on the stretch are so broad that one can park a car on it. That’s the reality too, as many park their vehicles on the sidewalk which is meant for walking. So, we are left with no option other than walking on the road. This has to be avoided. We request the authorities concerned to take action on offenders and make way for us to walk.”