Famous bus stop at Ullagaram lacks shelter

Chennai: Commuters taking buses from Oil Mill bus stop at Ullagaram want authorities to instal a shelter at the spot to help them escape the harsh summer.

“There are many schools, offices, churches and temples present nearby and yet no initiative has been taken by the authorities for decades. Without the presence of a shelter, commuter suffer the most during the summer and monsoon. Atleast now, authorities should come forward and build bus shelter here,” they said.

It is learnt that the Oil Mill bus stop was set up at a time when there was a famous Oil Mill in the area. Since there were no similar establishments nearby at that time, it attracted many a resident, eventually leading to the bus stop being named as Oil Mill stop.

“However famous the place may be, authorities refrain from raising a shelter here. Earlier, their claim was that the road was too narrow, unable to hold enough traffic. However, the stretch has been widened and has enough space for a bus shelter. This would be the right time to construct bus shelter here,” said Damodharan, an activist.

“I switched from boarding buses at the stop to taking autorickshaws due to the lack of a shelter. For five years I braved the weather and then I opted not to. However, auto drivers charge more nowadays stating various reasons and it would be good if authorities instal a shelter here,” said Chandramouli, a commuter.

Kavitha, a 70-year-old resident expressed her concern saying she gets dehydrated often while waiting at the spot. “Everyday, I used to visit an Anjaneyar temple in Nanganallur. But I used to get dehydrated often due to there being no shade. Fainting became frequent and people at the stop kindly help me out. But, I can’t expect the same to happen every time. I request the authorities concerned to instal the bus shelter and furnish it with seats,” she said.

With many schools nearby, commuters and pedestrians also claim that there are no zebra crossings in the area as well. Residents want authorities to provide them with basic amenities without further delay.