10,000 police personnel deployed for counting day in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has made elaborate security arrangements and has deployed 10,000 police personnel at counting centres in the State for tomorrows election results.

Speaking to reporters, Jitender, additional director general of police (Law and Order), said the main objective was to ensure peaceful atmosphere during and after counting of votes.

He further stated that senior officers in the State are closely monitoring the security arrangements under direct supervision of commissioners and superintendents of police. Access to people would be restricted at counting centre and only people authorised by the returning officer would be permitted with a valid pass. No one is permitted to carry mobiles inside counting centers and that prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC would be promulgated within 100 metres of the counting centers and violators would be prosecuted, informed Jitender.

Telangana went for polls in the first phase on 11 April, for which 34,603 polling stations and 18,526 polling locations were set up for 17 parliamentary constituencies in the State.