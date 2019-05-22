Association in city distributes water free of cost

Chennai: Members of APJ Abdul Kalam Youth Society, functioning from Samraj Nagar, have been distributing water to residents free of cost.

Speaking to News Today, Senthil, a member of the association, said, “Streets one to five in Samraj Nagar have completely gone dry.

Groundwater has completely depleted in this area, following which we started drawing water from the well of former Sembakkam Municipality chairman Chandran, for free. We distribute this free of cost to the residents. On an average, 150 to 200 litres of water is supplied to each household,” he said.

He further said those who are in need of water near the Sembakkam area can contact them at 9677093337.