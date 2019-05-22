Cricket: Super ton by Mohamed Ali helps City I reach 396 in league

Chennai: A 100 by Mohamed Ali helped City I score 396 in a league match on Day 1, while a splendid 86 by Veera Vishwa helped City II post 322 against City III in another match here yesterday. Adharsh Gurudev’s five-wicket haul for City I was the day’s highlight.

Scores

City II: 322 in 87.4 overs (R A Nithish 38, K Veera Vishwa 86, A Badrinath 71, P L Harshavardhan Sai 38, V Adharsh Gurudev 5 for 84 (RLS) vs City III.

City I: 396 in 87.5 overs (Yovani Gabriel 91, S Mohamed Ali 130 (185b, 13X4, 1X6) (RHB), P S Jaswanth 38, I. Vetrivel 96) vs City IV.