David Miller ready for good showing in World Cup in England

Kolkata: David Miller, a key figure in South Africa’s middle order, is confident of shrugging aside his poor form in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and delivering the goods in the World Cup starting 30 May in England and Wales.

Miller, 29, managed 213 runs in 10 innings for Kings XI Punjab at an average of 26.62, before being dropped for the final few games in IPL 2019.

“There have been a couple of games where I haven’t done so well. I have been training hard and doing the right things,” Miller said.

Agreeing that it would have helped had he got more runs in IPL, going into the World Cup, Miller pointed out that the two tournaments are vastly different from each other in terms of format and design.

“Yeah, it obviously would have helped had I done well in the IPL and took the form into the World Cup, but what you also do need to realise is that these are two different conditions, India and England,” the hard-hitting left-hander said.

Miller’s World Cup average is almost 64, almost two dozen runs more than his career aggregate of nearly 40. Furthermore, he has an ODI average of over 48 in England.