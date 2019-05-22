Don’t undermine constitutional bodies, says Venkaiah Naidu

Chennai: Taking part in a convocation for management graduates in Chennai, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu yesterday said no one should undermine our institutions be it a university, the judiciary, CVC, CAG, the Election Commission, parliament and state legislatures.

He further stressed that patriotism does not only mean saying ‘Vande Mataram‘ or ‘Jai Hind’ but it also meant supporting each other. “If there is something wrong, there should be a mechanism internally and it should be discussed at appropriate forums rather than trying to undermine them outwardly – from the outside,” said Naidu.

“A big discussion is going on now on patriotism. Patriotism does not mean only saying ‘Vande Mataram‘ or ‘Jai Hindh‘ or bowing before a portrait of Bharat Mata…If something happens in Kanyakumari, Kashmir should react. Kerala should react if something happens in Kerala… That is called nationalism and patriotism,” said Naidu.

Nationalism means remembering and supporting every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed, sex, religion and region. Taking care of all citizens… is desha bhakti. None should misinterpret this, Naidu said.

Naidu further stated that the atmosphere on university campuses should not be destroyed by immaterial issues and added that he was happy that apart from a few, most of the 900 universities were free from any disturbance.

“If you want to eat some food, eat; but do not make it a festival kind of thing that hurts the sentiments of people. In some places there are also kissing festivals, if two want to do it, go to a private place and do whatever you want. Why should there be a festival again?” Naidu said.

He further noted that management was not confined to the corporate sector alone and that the scope of management studies should cover the rural economy, agriculture and allied industry and provide solutions to make these sectors viable and vibrant.