Chennai: P Swaminathan rendered a spiritual discourse at Kapaleeswarar temple on the topic ‘Namasivaya Vazhga’ on 21 May (Tuesday).

He will hold another discourse on ‘Maha Periyava Mahimai’ on 23 May (Thursday) followed by another discourse on ‘Guru Mahimai’ on 30 May (Thursday) at 5.30 pm on all days.