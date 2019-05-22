LS polls: Liquor shops in Pondy to be closed 23, 24 May

Puducherry: In view of counting of votes tomorrow, the Puducherry government has ordered closure of all liqour shops on 23 and 24 May.

The order was issued by the excise deputy commissioner J Dayalan. The step was taken to ensure peaceful atmosphere and to prevent any threat to law and order in the union territory during the counting of votes polled in general elections and Thattanchavady by-poll held on 18 April.

Bars attached to the hotels and restaurants also should remain closed on the said two days, and those violating the order would face stringent action under excise rules, said a government press release.