Reunion at PS High School 16 June

Chennai: Alumni of PS Higher Secondary School in Mylapore, Chennai, will be celebrating their alumni day, 16 June (Sunday) at 3 pm, in the school premises.

According to a release, the alumni day will be preceded by the Golden Jubilee reunion of 1969 SSLC Batch in the forenoon, during the same day. A preparatory meeting of the batch co-ordinators will also be held on 1 June (Saturday) at 4 pm, added the release.

Alumni of the school requests all the old students to register their participation. For registration, contact R Kala, headmaster at 9840098802 or V Santhanam at 9444572241.

For more details, call 24641675