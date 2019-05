Sri Ayyappa Seva Samajam, conducts a Tamil discourse on Ramayanam by Kalaimamani Dr R B N from 21 to 25 May, between 7 pm to 8.30 pm.

The topics are Seetha Kalyanam (21 May), Kousalya Mangalasasanam (22 May), Paduka Pattabhishekam and Jadayu Moksham (23 May), Anguliya Prathanam – Sundarakandam (24 May), Sri Rama Pattabhishekam (25 May).

All are welcome. The venue is C 45, Second Avenue, Annanagar. For details, contact 044 26213282/ 74488 13282.