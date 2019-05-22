SVS Club snooker: Hard fought win for Faisal of Central Railway

Chennai: Faisal Khan of Central Railway, Mumbai, defeated Vijay Nichani of Coimbatore 5-4 in an exciting final of the N Manimaran & Kishan Kothari Memorial SVS Club Open Snooker Tournament here Tuesday.

It was an open final as Faisal raced to a 3-0 lead, but Vijay managed to reduce the deficit to 2-3. Safety play was the watchword and except for a 50-break that Vijay recorded in the penultimate frame, there were not many notable breaks from either player in the four-hour marathon.

Results

Semi-finals:

Vijay Nichani of Coimbatore beat Nitesh Madan of Railways 5-4 (35-77(52), 17-78, 64-45, 17-91, 54-69, 61-38, 80-8, 51-1, 64-9);

Faisal Khan of Railways beat Pandurangaiah of Railways 5-4 (72-54, 7-76(60), 25-64, 19-62, 92-44, 85-24, 67-19, 25-59, 78-15).

Quarter-finals:

Vijay Nichani of Coimbatore beat Yogesh Kumar of Davandere 5-4 (50-83(66), 72-28, 16-85, 70-63, 29-74, 54-1, 58-65, 81-47, 63-41);

Faisal Khan of Railways beat Hanish Sharma of Delhi 5-3 (57-45, 61-51, 35-56, 76-35, 56-65, 26-46, 67-65, 70-20);

Pandurangaiah of Railways beat Prem Prakash of Coimbatore 5-0 (50-39, 56-9, 100-8, 85(52)-0, 57-30);

Nitesh Madan of Railways beat R Loganathan of TNBSA 5-3 (58-33, 88(88)-0, 75-15, 60-38, 67-78, 24-60, 0-80, 61-31).