Thirumalai Nagar residents seek recreational space

Chennai: Residents of Thirumalai Nagar have requested the Sembakkam Municipality to commence work on the construction of a children’s park at Fifth Street.

Sources said about 14 grounds of land was alloted for public use in the locality. Of this, one overhead tank, a common well, ration shop, gym, library and community hall have been constructed in about 10 grounds.

The residents have been requesting for the construction of a park in the remaining space.

Sources added that following the requests, in February, Rs 20 lakh was alloted from the MLA fund for laying out the green space.

“Apart from this, Rs 18.50 lakh was also allotted for the renovation and expansion of the gym.

A tender was floated for it. Since the Lok Sabha elections were around the corner, the officials were requested to begin work before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect. However, it did not materialise,” said Kumar, a resident.

We hope that the officials not to put the project on hold and begin works once the MCC is revoked 27 May, Kumar added. Sembakkam Municipality officials could not be reached for comments.