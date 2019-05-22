VIT’s free summer camp for school kids in Chennai concludes

Chennai: Children should wake up early daily and exercise to be physically and mentally fit, said Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) vice-president G V Selvam.

Speaking at the valedictory of the free summer coaching camp organised for the sixth consecutive year at VIT Chennai, Selvam said the camp, which starts early in the morning, helped children inculcate the habit of waking up early and exercising daily to be physically and mentally fit.

“Doing exercise daily has several benefits such as improving body’s blood flow and being physically and mentally fit as well,” he said.

“Getting yourselves involved in sports at all levels, including district, state, national and international, will help you get priority not only in higher studies but also in employment,” he added.

The camp, which started 1 May, went on till 21 May with the participation of students from about 50 schools across Chennai and neighbouring districts.

Experts in sports like athletics, basketball, volleyball, football, tennis and table tennis trained the participants. Those who took part in the camp were provided nutritious food and transport free.

Director – Students Welfare, Dr R Padmanabhan, assistant directors of Physical Education, P M Balamurali, A Divya Priya, staff at VIT Chennai, were present on the occasion.