Chennai: Counting of postal ballots for the 2019 general elections and Assembly by-elections in Tamilnadu began this morning at the stroke of 8.

At the all-India level, the BJP was leading in 34 constituencies and Congress, in 10 constituencies. Others were leading in one constituency.

In Tamilnadu, DMK women’s wing president Kanimozhi was leading in Thoothukudi, while the DMK was leading in Kanchipuram.