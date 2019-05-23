2019 elections: Rahul says he respects people’s decision about Modi

Chennai: The people of India have decided that Narendra Modi will be the PM again and I fully respect it, said Congress president Rahul Gandhi whose party is struggling to hold its end with just double-digit figures till now.

Rahul, who conceded defeat in Amethi but will be winning handsomely in Wayanad, spoke at a media conference in Delhi this evening. He said, “I congratulate Narendra Modiji and BJP for their electoral victory.”

A grim-looking Rahul, who spoke in Hindi for the most part, replying to a question, said, “Today is not the day to go into the details for our defeat.”

The Congress Working Committee will meet soon and decide on it, he said when asked if he will resign as party chief.

Sending out a message to the deflated party cadres, Rahul said the Congress will continue to fight its ideological battle with BJP unitedly, and urged the workers not to be afraid.

Reiterating that his constituency is love, he said he would reply to any situation only with love.