2019 general elections: It is historic victory, says Rajnath

New Delhi: With early trends indicating BJP’s return to power, senior leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh today termed it ‘historic’ and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘astute’ leadership and party chief Amit Shah’s ‘dynamism’.

In a series of tweets, Rajnath said the people of India have once again given a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA and reposed their faith in Modi’s leadership and vision of New India.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA’s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections. This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground,” he said.

The Home Minister said Modi is now all set to build a New India.