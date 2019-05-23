2019 LS polls: KPCC chief congratulates BJP on resounding victory

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao Thursday congratulated the BJP forits “resounding victory” and wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “very best.”

“Congratulations to BJP for a resounding victory, bothin India and Karnataka. In a democracy, people’s verdict issacrosanct,” Rao said in a tweet.

“I wish Mr Modi the very best and hope in his second term as PM will build a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive India,” Rao added.

As the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka led by Kumaraswamy completed one year on Thursday, the ruling coalition is on the edge with the Lok Sabha results widely expected to have a bearing on its stability.