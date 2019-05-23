Grand Maha Periyava Anusha jayanthi celebration in Chennai

Chennai: The Maha Periyava Baktha Jana Seva Trust celebrated his Anusha jayanthi yesterday at Ayodhya Mandapam in West Mambalam. The highlight of the festival was that his image was seen in the yagam, say devotees.

The 11-day festival had different alankarams for each day for the idol of Maha Periyava who headed the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam as a Sankaracharya.

Special mention must be made of the elaborate flower alankaram on the sixth day.

There was abhishekam and alankaram every day, and special tender coconut water abhishekam on the ninth day.