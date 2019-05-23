It’s our responsibility

Months after Abirami of Kundrathur and Dashwanth of Mugalivakkam sent shock waves across the State with their gruesome crimes – the former allegedly murdered her two children in an apparent bid to live with her lover and the latter sexually assaulted, killed and burnt the body of a seven-year-old – crimes against children are once again on the rise in Tamilnadu. Three recent incidents, all committed by parents, are far from understandable.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death in Trichy by her mother earlier this week for watching TV for long hours. According to reports, the victim was the only child of the accused parents. The horrible incident occurred when the mother got upset with her daughter being continuously glued to the TV despite repeated warnings. The accused started beating her daughter with a leather belt all over her body. Later, the woman forced her daughter to stand outside in the scorching heat as further punishment leading her to collapse.

In another incident, the Ambattur police Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old married woman and her partner for allegedly killing her three-year-old son. The woman, married to a welder, reportedly developed relationship with a painting contractor and moved with him and her child to Menambedu in Ambattur two months ago. On Sunday, they killed the child as they saw him as a hindrance to their relationship. Neighbours told the police that they frequently witnessed Karthikeyan torturing the boy. In the third, a mother attempted suicide after strangulating her two children at Porur. A visitor to the house found the three of them unconscious and rushed them to a hospital. The children were declared brought dead, while the mother was in the intensive care unit. Children are the future of the family and the country and subjecting them to mental and physical torture calls for tough punishment.