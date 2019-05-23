OPS sends good wishes to NaMo via Twitter

O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamilnadu has congratulated Narendra Modi for the “landslide victory for BJP”, via a series of tweets.

The senior AIADMK politician tweeted, “I am sure that the decisive mandate given by the citizen of India, consecutively for the second term, brushing aside the false propaganda by the Opposition Parties, would inspire @PMOIndia to continue your good efforts to lead our country on the path of peace and prosperity.”

O Panneerselvam tweeted:

Dear @narendramodi ji,

I would like to convey my hearty congratulations for your spectacular performance in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections and the present trends indicate that it will be a landslide victory for the BJP.

— O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) May 23, 2019