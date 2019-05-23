Shailender gets City III the win

Chennai: G Shailender (4/66) took four wickets as City III (322) got the better of City II (276) in the TNCA Under-16 round-robin match at the Scope Cricket Ground here on Wednesday.

City III defeated City II, courtesy first innings lead. City III had struck 322 runs on the opening day, thanks to useful contributions from K Veera Vishwa (86) and A Badrinath (71). It bowled out City II for 276 in 89.2 overs on day two, with Shailender bagging a four-wicket haul. In another match at the VB Nest Ground, City I (396) beat City IV (339)?, also on first innings advantage.

Brief scores: City III 322 in 87.4 overs (K Veera Vishwa 86, A Badrinath 71, V Adharsh Gurudev 5/84) vs City II 276 in 89.2 overs (Anirudh Krishnan 43, C Akshath Pradeep 70, G Shailender 4/66)

City I 396 in 87.5 overs (Yovani Gabriel 91, S Mohamed Ali 130, I Vetrivel 96) vs City IV 339 in 83 overs (N Sabarinath 40, AB Dhiyash 75, VS Karthick Manikandan 73, Nayef SR Athish 61, Akash Dev Kumar 3/28)