2019 polls: YSRC’s Jagan wins Pulivendula Assembly seat in AP

Amaravati: Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, YSR Congress president, won the Pulivendula Assembly seat by a record margin of 90,110 votes yesterday.

Jagan who defeated Telugu Desam’s S V Satish Kumar Reddy by securing 1,32,356 of the total 1,80,127 votes polled. Reddy had secured 42,246 votes.

In the 2014 State Assembly elections, Jagan won the Pulivendula seat in Kadapa district, which is his home turf, by a record margin of 74,256 votes.

This is considered the highest victory margin secured by any candidate in State elections in Andhra Pradesh. Jagan’s YSRC has won 120 Assembly seats out of the total 175 and is heading towards victory in 30 more seats.

Jagan, who is the son of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, will be formally elected as leader of YSRC Legislature Party on 25 May. On 30 May, he will be sworn-in as the second Chief Minister of the bifurcated state in Vijayawada.