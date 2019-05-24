2019 Tamilnadu by-elections: DMK wrests seat from AIADMK in Gudiyatham

Chennai: Kathavarayan S (DMK) has won the Gudiyatham Assembly by-election in Tamil Nadu. He defeated his nearest AIADMK rival Moorthy R by 27,841 votes and wrested the seat from the party.

Kathavarayan secured 1,06,137 votes (52.05 per cent), against the 78,296 votes secured by Moorthy of the AIADMK (38.4 per cent).

Among others trailing are Jayanthi Padmanaban C (AMMK), Venkatesan S (MNM) and Kalaiyenthiri R (NTK).

The seat was won by the AIADMK in 2016.

Twentytwo Assembly seats are up for grabs in the by-elections in Tamilnadu.