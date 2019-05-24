After winning all 7 seats in Delhi, BJP sets eye on assembly polls

New Delhi: The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi by huge margins. Following this, the party is confident that it would wrest power from the ruling AAP in next year’s assembly elections.

For more than 25 years, the BJP has been out of power in the national capital since its last victory in assembly elections in Delhi was in 1993.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari expressed confidence that the people of Delhi were determined to form a strong government led by the saffron party for development and that they had made up their mind to replace the AAP.

“The AAP has been pushed to a distant third in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls. Delhi people have rejected politics of lies,” Tiwari stated.

BJP’s victory in Delhi was because of Modi government’s works assured Tiwari. BJP’s West Delhi candidate Parvesh Singh Verma won by a margin 5,78,486 votes. He broke his own victory margin record of 2014.

He was followed by North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans who defeated his AAP rival Gugan Singh by a margin of 5,53,897 votes. Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir defeated Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of 3,91,222 votes.