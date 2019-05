Chennai: Five persons have been arrested at Valsaravakkam for manufacturing a banned drug substance.

Police said over 2 kgs of the powdered drugs were seized from Perumal Koil Street, Alapakkam.

The arrested were identified as Sasikaran (29), Murugesan (33), Amarnath (25), Tamilvannan (46) and Saravanan (26). Further inquiries are underway.