Rahane backs India to do well in WC

Mumbai: Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane believes India have a strong side and will do well in the upcoming World Cup.

“Definitely, I am going to back the Indian team. We have a very strong side going into the World Cup. So, I am sure the Indian team will do well,” Rahanesaid.

On Wednesday, the middle-order batsman, who failed to find a spot in the 15-member World Cup squad, had a memorable debut at the County Championship as he scored a patient hundred for Hampshire.

Rahane, who had managed just 10 runs in the first innings of the Division One game against Nottinghamshire, smashed 119 runs off 197 balls in the second innings on Day Three of the match. His innings was studded with 14 glorious boundaries.

Speaking about his game plan, the 30-year-old said he kept it simple and just wanted to spend time in the middle.