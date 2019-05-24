When is Modi’s swearing in as Prime Minister for second term?

New Delhi / Chennai: While earlier reports stated that the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second consecutive term would be held Sunday (26 May) itself, sources now say it will take place 30 May.

The reason, they state, is the decision to invite world leaders, including United States President Donald Trump.

Modi’s second oath-taking is expected to be grander than the last time, when he had invited leaders of the SAARC countries, including the Prime Minister of Pakistan, for swearing-in May 2014. This time, Modi is expected to invite world leaders.

Speculation is rife that Trump, Russian President Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping could be among the leaders invited.

Also, leaders of the UK, France, Japan, Germany, Israel, Saudi Arabia and UAE, as well as SAARC countries, are likely to be invited. While speculation is rife in this regard, government sources, however, reportedly said any invites would only be issued after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) takes a decision.

Today, Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah called on party veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, a day after the party-led NDA returned to power at the Centre with a massive mandate.

‘Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people,’ Modi tweeted.

He also posted a picture of the meeting.

Modi and Shah later met Joshi. After meeting Joshi, Modi tweeted, ‘Dr Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me.’

‘Met him this morning and sought his blessings,’ he added.

RASHTRAPATI, RADIO AND ROUND-UP

Modi will call on President Ram Nath Kovind to tender his resignation later today. He will address the last Cabinet meeting of his first term this evening. While he will address ‘Man Ki Baat’ radio show Sunday, the PM will visit Varanasi 28 May.