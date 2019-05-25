Bose Venkat’s ‘Kanni Maadam’ is complete

Actor Bose Venkat’s directorial Kanni Maadam is all complete. The movie features newcomers Sreeram Karthik and Gayathri in lead roles.

It is a romantic film completely set in Chennai. Kanni Maadam also stars Aadukulam Murugadoss, Gajaraj and Supergood Subramani. Music is by Hari Sai, who worked in several Kannada movies before.

Says Bose Venkat, “We started shooting for this film in February and completed it by May. If not for the complete support of producer Hasheer, this would have not been possible. We, as a team, are blessed to have a producer like him. In fact, we were delighted to see him so much happy on the wrap-up day as he hugged each and every crew member. These days, it’s not easy to see such moments.”