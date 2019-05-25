EPS, OPS and Raveendranath leave for Delhi BJP allies meeting

Chennai: With only one contestant from the AIADMK alliance winning in the general elections from Tamilnadu, speculation is rife that the MP will find a place in the Central Cabinet to be formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly.

P Raveendranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the AIADMK candidate for Theni constituency, stemmed the DMK tide and won the election with 5,03,459 votes leaving behind Congress’ E V K S Elangovan who secured 4,25,785 votes.

Earlier today, Raveendranath called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways residence in Chennai and sought his blessings.

Later, the Chief Minister, Panneerselvam and the new MP left for the airport on way to Delhi.

It is reported that the three of them will be participating in the consultation meeting being organised by Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the party’s allies in Delhi.