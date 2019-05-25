‘Kaavi Aavi Naduvula Devi’ is a comedy caper

Veteran writer V C Guhanathan is back with a comedy fare. He is penning story for a movie titled Kaavi Aavi Naduvula Devi.

The film brings together top comedians Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramiah, ‘Nan Kadavul’ Rajendran and Imman Annachi.

Produced by Arooran and directed by Pughazhmani, the film features debutant Ram Sundar in the lead. Sivashankar, Velsiva, Priyanka is the heroine.

The cast also includes Sivasankar, Velsiva, Risha, Sivakami among others. Stunts are by super Subbarayan and music by Srikanth Deva. Much recently, a peppy number crooned by Deva was recorded.

Speaking about the movie, Pughazhmani, says, “It is a rom-com. Yogi Babu wants to get a lover couple united and Rajendran is keen to separate them.” Plans are on to release the movie this August.