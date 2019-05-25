‘Kallan’ starring Karu Pazhaniappan is a tale of hunters

Filmmaker Karu Pazhanippan plays the lead role in a movie titled ‘Kallan’ that revolves around the lives of hunters in rural Tamilnadu. The movie is directed by Chandram a former associate of Ameer and Ram.

Speaking about the film, she says, “The story is set in the backdrop of 1970s and 80s. It is based on real-life incidents that I witnessed. It speaks about hunters from south Tamilnadu and how their life takes a U-turn after the government banned hunting. It will be gripping and engrossing.”

Playing the female lead is Delhi girl Nikhita. Ask Chandra about working with Karu Pazhaniappan, “He is not just a good filmmaker but a wonderful actor. He has done full justice to the role.” Plans are on for a release of Kallan soon.