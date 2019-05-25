Karthi’s ‘Kaidhi’ teaser 30 May

The teaser of Karthi starrer ‘Kaidhi’ will be out 30 May. A poster from the movie was released in social media Friday. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame, the movie features him in the role of a prisoner. Karthi has no romantic pair in the film.

Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the movie is fast nearing completion. Kaidhi is set entirely against the backdrop of nights and Lokesh has shot it only at night time.

Karthi is also shooting for a movie with Jyothika, directed by Papanasam fame Jeetu Joseph.