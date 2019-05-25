NGO in city inspires people to do away with straws

Chennai: Is it possible to drink tender coconut water without a straw? Well, this ‘challenge’ is the latest buzz in the locality.

‘One Less Straw’ is a campaign by neighbourhood-based NGO, Namma Ooru Foundation, that inspires people to do away with the popular straw.

A press release said, the initiative encourages residents to click pictures of them drinking tender coconut and other juices without the straw and post it with the hashtag ‘strawless-nammaooruchallenge’.

The foundation also urges sellers to use paper straws, but advocates that the best alternative is to carry one’s own cutlery, like a bottle or a steel straw.

The organisers said, it takes nearly 200 years to decompose plastic.

These straws reach landfills and waterbodies and breaks down into micro plastics, while releasing toxic gases that affect marine life.

For details, contact 97406 37800.