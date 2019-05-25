Pregnant woman in Telangana attempts suicide after fight with husband

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, a pregnant woman attempted suicide by setting herself ablaze in Nizamabad on 21 May.

According to media reports, the 19-year-old woman took the extreme step after she was unable to bear with the alleged harassment by her husband and parents-in-law for money.

The victim was a housewife and she lived with her mother after she was unable to live with her husband due to alleged torture. On the fateful day, her husband Prashant visited her and tried to persuade her to live with him. He Prashant threatened to end his life by setting himself ablaze with the petrol he had brought with him.

However, during the argument, the woman poured the fuel on herself and set herself ablaze. She is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police heave registered a case and investigation is on.