Sun Sports Academy provides all-round development

Chennai: Sun Sports Academy (SSA), founded in 2003, by Magesh Kumar who is a Asian medallist, promotes athletics, aerobics, fitness, table tennis for all age groups.

A press release said, the club provides coaching for special children, many of whom have won medals locally, regionally and Nationally.

The after-school classes and weekend sessions enable youngsters to be moulded according to their energy levels and body physique.

Table tennis matches are conducted once or twice a year and the winners are awarded for their performances. Women fitness sessions are also undertaken here, using necessary equipment, while there are special coaches for autistic and senior citizens.

Mahesh Kumar is a certified coach who has done his post-graduation in Special Olympics, and has won many championships in State and National Level Athletics.

He is assisted by National coach Ramanathan for table tennis and Meena T and Venkat for athletics.

Magesh Kumar can be contacted at 99629 21556 or emailed at [email protected]