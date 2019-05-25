TAFE signs Akshay Kumar as Massey Ferguson ambassador

Chennai: Leading tractor manufacturer, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) announced a brand association with actor Akshay Kumar for Massey Ferguson tractors.

The Massey Ferguson brand is reputed for its superior technology and offers robust performance with over 125 products and variants, stated a release.

The association between Massey Ferguson tractors and Akshay Kumar resonates well with their brand personalities, said the release.

President and COO – Product Strategy and Corporate Relations, TAFE, TR Kesavan, said, “Massey Ferguson tractors is an industry leader in agriculture, haulage, infrastructure and industrial applications. We believe a dynamic, powerful and accomplished brand ambassador like Akshay will help build a strong connect with our customers.”

Akshay Kumar, on his association, said, “I look forward to my association with the legendary Massey Ferguson tractors from TAFE, one of the pioneers in agriculture mechanisation. Driving a Massey Ferguson with a loaded trailer, I could truly understand what makes it India’s most loved tractor. It was evident why it enjoys such tremendous loyalty and pride of ownership by our farmers.”

TAFE’s association with Akshay Kumar for Massey Ferguson tractors will feature campaigns covering a series of television commercials, advertisements and digital promotions.