Victorious DMK leaders take out procession to Karunanidhi memorial

Chennai: The victorious members of the DMK today took out a procession from Labour statue in the Marina to Karunanidhi memorial and pay their respects to the late leader.

After an impressive show in the recent hustings – be it the general elections or the State by-polls – the DMK leaders and cadres are upbeat.

The DMK alliance bagged 38 of the 39 MP seats it contested in Tamilnadu and Puducherry and in the by-elections to the State Assembly, it lead the tally with 13 seats.

Some of the prominent winners – Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi, T R Baalu in Sriperumbudur, A Raja in the Nilgiris and Dayanidhi Maran in Chennai Central – joined their leader M K Stalin to pay homage to Karunanidhi at his memorial.

They showered the tomb with flower petals and paid their respects.

All MPs and party MLAs joined the procession.

