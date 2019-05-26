DMK will voice for TN’s interest in Parliament: Stalin

Chennai: The DMK’s voice will reverberate in Parliament and State Assembly to protect the people’s interests, said its president M K Stalin.

The DMK has won 23 seats and the front (Secular Progressive Alliance) led by it has won 37 of 38 seats in Tamilnadu and the lone seat in Puducherry (Congress) as well. DMK will continue its ‘journey of victory,’ to protect people’s interests, he said in a letter on Saturday.

Stalin said no single State can be ignored by the government at the Centre and asserted India was not Hindi speaking States alone.

“The DMK will take constructive measures to replicate the Tamilnadu model (of propping up secularism and DMK’s victory in polls) in other States as well by coordinating with forces committed to communal harmony,” he said in an open letter to party cadres.

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected leader of the NDA, Stalin said this was the time to support and embrace people of all identities, States, adding “the days that Hindi speaking States alone was India has vanished.”

The future was all about ‘constructive politics that centred around the States,’ the DMK chief said.

As regards AIADMK’s jibe that despite good showing in the polls, DMK’s goal has not been realised, he said it was a “reflection of the frustration of the ruling party and political rivals.”

Apart from emerging as the third biggest party in the Lok Sabha, the DMK has wrested 12 seats from the AIADMK pushing its total strength in the Assembly to 101, Stalin said.

Stalin credited the DMK’s victory to party workers and support of allies including the Congress.