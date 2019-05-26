Four killed in road mishap near Salem

Chennai: A mini van carrying cattle was caught in between two lorries and got crushed early this morning near Salem. Four people were killed in the mishap.

According to reports, a mini van was proceeding to Kondalampatti village on Salem- Coimbatore National Highway in the wee hours of today.

The vehicle was carrying cattle. A speeding lorry from behind hit the van and a lorry proceeding in front applied brakes. In the melee, the mini van was crushed.

Four people travelling in the van were killed on the spot. On of them was identified as Sadiq Basha (44), who died on his way to hospital. He was driving the mini van.

All the bodies were retrieved and sent for postmortem. Three other who died were identified as Ramesh, who runs a mutton shop in Kanjanayakkampatti, his uncle Balu and a 14-year-old boy Shahrukh Khan.