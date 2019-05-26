Jagan Mohan meets Modi, to extend support to NDA govt?

New Delhi: YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. His YSR Congress party stormed to power with a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh winning 151 of 175 Assembly seats. He also bagged 22 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

During the meeting, Jagan Mohan reportedly discussed providing outside or issue-based support to the Modi government. After the meeting, he visited Andhra Bhawan and interact with the officials there.

Jagan Mohan will be taking oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on 30 May at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. He was unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party on Saturday paving the way for him to assume the CM post. While addressing the YSRC’s Legislature Party meeting yesterday, Jagan took a jibe at the outgoing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“The fate of Chandrababu Naidu proves that God will punish those who act without justice. Chandrababu had purchased and grabbed 23 MLAs and 3 MPs of YSRCP in 2014. But now in 2019, his party TDP is left with 23 MLAs and 3 MPs. God alone can write such great script and do such a wonderful poetic justice,” he said.

Modi calls on VP

A day after being appointed prime minister for a second term, Narendra Modi today called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Sources described it as a courtesy call.

“Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji called on me today morning. Greeted him on being elected as the leader of NDA and the next Prime Minister. Over breakfast, we discussed many issues including accelerating development and strengthening Parliamentary institutions,” Venkaiah Naidu’s office tweeted.

Modi too tweeted saying he called on Venkaiah Naidu and posted two photographs. He was Saturday appointed Prime Minister by President Ram Nath Kovind after he was unanimously elected NDA parliamentary party leader at a meeting in which he asked coalition members to work without discrimination, stressing on the need to win the trust of minorities.

In the general election, he led the BJP-led NDA to a landslide victory with the alliance winning 353 seats, including an unprecedented 303 by the BJP.