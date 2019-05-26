People wanted Modi, says Panneerselvam

Chennai: Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the outcome of Lok Sabha elections and Assembly bypolls proved people wanted continuation of the Narendra Modi and AIADMK governments at the Centre and the State respectively.

“People at the All-India level wanted Narendra Modi to continue as the Prime Minister and people in Tamilnadu wanted the Amma (Jayalalithaa) regime to continue. This is what the poll verdict says,” he told reporters at Madurai Saturday.

He was referring to the AIADMK winning nine Assembly seats in the bypolls to 22 segments which virtually ensured continuation of the K Palaniswami government till 2021 and the BJP-led NDA getting over 350 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

The NDA, however, managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat out of the 38 that went to polls in Tamilnadu with the DMK-led alliance sweeping the rest.

CM endorses Modi as PM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam took part in a meeting of leaders and new-elected MPs belonging to the National Democratic Alliance in New Delhi, Saturday.

Palaniswami was among those who seconded a resolution electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi the leader of the NDA’s Parilamentary group.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of the NDA by BJP president Amit Shah and comprising Parkash Singh Badal, Palaniswami, Rajnath Singh, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Uddhav Thakeray, Nitin Gadkari, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio, called on President

Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique said.

A letter stating that Narendra Modi has been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party was handed over to the President, it said.

“Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President,” the communique said.