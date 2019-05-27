BJP worker shot dead in West Bengal

Chennai / Kokkata: Close on the heels of the murder a BJP functionary in the bitterly fought Amethi where Smrithi Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a Bharatiya Janata Party member in full public view in Coimbatore, another activist of the party was shot dead at Bhatpara of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday night.

The 36-year-old BJP activists named Chandan Sau was shot dead by unidentified miscreants when he was returning home at around 10.30 pm.

The incident took place at Kalitala area in ward no 7 under Jagaddal police station limits. Chandan, a resident of Choushotti Pally, was shot dead near Itbhata-Kalitala. Reports said that four people came on bike and stopped Sau from going towards his home. One of the miscreants then opened fire at him. Sau was rushed to Bhatpara state general hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In Amethi, former Baraulia village chief Surendra Singh, a close aide of newly-elected BJP MP Smriti Irani, was shot dead in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Unidentified assailants opened fire at Singh at his residence in Baraulia village under Jamo police station jurisdiction. He was rushed to the trauma centre but died on the way.

Smriti arrived in Amethi on Sunday afternoon to meet the bereaved members of Surendra Singh’s family and she also lent a shoulder to the mortal remains of her close aide.

In Coimbatore, R Santhosh, 26, an astrologer, was chased and hacked by a six-member gang, allegedly after he refused to go back to Indiya Desiya Kudiyurimai Katchi, which he left to join the BJP six months ago.