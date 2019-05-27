Chennai airport authority’s plea to travellers

Chennai: In-Line Baggage Screening (ILBS) system modification work at Chennai Airport International terminal is under progress.

A press release said in order to facilitate the installation work in a seamless manner, it is decided to use stand alone X-ray machines for international operations and the flight departures from T4 terminal.

“It will be a temporary arrangement until the commissioning of the new ILBS system and is expected to continue for a maximum of three months. Further, to assist senior citizens and ladies additional manpower/people have been deployed near the X-ray machines for handling of heavy luggage,” the release added.

It further said all passengers are kindly requested to co-operate for the earlier commissioning of ILBS system. In case of any inconvenience the following numbers may be contacted: Airport Manager (International)-04422563600/01,8056220077.

Passengers may also write to pgo_chennai @aai.aero.