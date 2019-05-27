City cops question girls from Uganda

Chennai: The Chennai police conducted inquires with four women from Uganda living in Selaiyur following allegations of prostitution.

According to police, they had received complaints from residents of the area that the girls from Uganda were running a prostitution racket in a rented building.

Following this, police arrived at the spot and conducted inquiries. However, they did not find any evidence after checking the building and their phones.

The inmates claimed they were students of a private college, but they did not have any identity cards or other documents to prove they were students. It is said that they might be sent back to Uganda.