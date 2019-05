Dynastic politics: Kin of TN leaders emerge winners in LS polls

Chennai: Tamilnadu saw victorious emergence of kin of several senior politicians in the recently concluded general elections. Notable among them are Raveendranath Kumar, Kanimozhi, Dhayanidhi Maran and Karti Chidambaram.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son Raveendranath Kumar won from Theni. He defeated senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram won in Sivaganga.

Late Murasoli Maran’s son and Union Minister Dhayanidhi Maran won from Central Chennai constituency.

DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi won from Tuticorin against BJP State unit President Tamilisai Soundarajan.

Former DMK Minister ‘Arcot’ N Veerasamy’s son Kalanidhi Veerasamy emerged winner from North Chennai. He defeated DMDK candidate Alagapuram Mohanraj.

DMK’s Pon Gautham Sigamani, son of senior party leader and former Minister Ponmudy, emerged victorious by defeating DMDK leader Sudheesh from Kallakurichi.

K Vishnu Prasad, son of Congress leader K Krishnaswamy defeated AIADMK’s V Elumalai at Arani.

However, this is not the scenario in the North. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s son and Congress President Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani from Amethi – the party’s bastion; Former Union minister Madhav Rao Scindia’s son Jyotiraditya Scindia lost from Guna; Founding member of BJP, Jaswant Singh’s son Manvendra Singh lost in Barmer.

In Karnataka Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy lost from Mandya. He was pitted against Sumalatha Ambareesh.