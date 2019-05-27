Motorists take detour choking road at Perungudi

Chennai: Commuters on the Panchayat Main Road in Perungudi are battling traffic congestion every morning. In order to avoid the ITEL Toll Plaza, four-wheelers, such as water tankers and garbage trucks, commute through the very narrow road, thus adding to the hassle.

The vehicles clog the junction that connects the OMR and Panchayat Main Road, and this leads to ruckus during peak hours. As a result, office-goers and students suffer.

The Toll Plaza charges vehicles based on the category they fall into, but two-wheelers are exempted. As the monthly trip pass is not applicable for light commercial vehicles and trucks, they skip taking the Toll Plaza route to save money.

K S Harshavardhan, an engineer residing at Perungudi, says, “Traffic in the area is inevitable because people are in need of tanker and trucks for water and garbage removal on a daily basis. With school buses and office transport vans adding to the traffic, the junction during peak hours is a sight of utmost chaos.”

He further adds, “If the road is made into one-way and a cop is deployed to monitor the flow, traffic here can be kept in check.”

Article by Harikrishna Suresh