Newly-elected Tamilnadu MLAs to take oath in Secretariat

Chennai: The political battles might have ended in the election field. But fiery debates are expected to take place in the Assembly in the days to come, as the newly-elected MLAs of archrivals DMK and AIADMK are all set to take oath tomorrow and Wednesday, respectively.

Sources said the nine newly-elected AIADMK legislators will take oath as MLAs 29 May at Speaker P Dhanapal’s chamber in the Secretariat.

Similarly, the 13 DMK legislators, who won the by-poll, will take oath tomorrow in the presence of DMK president M K Stalin. The Speaker will administer the oath of office and secrecy to them. Following this, the MLAs will begin their work by visiting their constituencies.

TO RESIGN

Nanguneri Congress MLA Vasantha Kumar, who recently won the Lok Sabha election from Kanyakumari constituency, said he will resign his MLA post today.

He made the statement after meeting Stalin yesterday at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters. Following this, by-poll will be conducted in Nanguneri constituency.

By-elections were held for 18 Assembly seats along with the general elections 18 April. While polling was conducted in four seats 19 May in the last phase of the seven-phase elections.

The AIADMK government led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami managed to stay in power, as the party won in nine out of the 22 Assembly seats in the by-elections.

The DMK won in 13 constituencies. Going by the results, the ruling party, which already had a strength of 114 AIADMK legislators (including the Speaker), now has a tally 123 legislators in the House.

Although DMK’s victory in 13 constituencies in the by-polls failed to take it past the majority mark to form the government, it has taken its tally to 101 MLAs in the Assembly, making it the single largest Opposition party in the history of Tamilnadu politics.