Nitheesh takes five-wickets for Korattur CC

Chennai: Nitheesh of Korattur CC took a five-wicket haul to help his team defeat Amar CC in the All India YSCA trophy match, held here recently.

Batting first Korattur CC were able to score 181 for 9 in 30 overs. Chasing 182, left-arm spinner Nitheesh unsettled their batting lineup by taking a five-for to dismiss Amar CC for 117.

Scores:

Korattur CC 181 for 9 in 30 overs (Vimal kumar 31,Shyamsundar 30, Prasath 4 for 40,Sudhir Chandran 3 for 44) beat Amar cc 117 all out in 24 overs(Nithish 5 for 26)

Player of the match: Nitheesh of Korattur cc

Little Hearts 160 for 9 in 30 overs,(Shankar Lingam 45, Vijay Anand 3 for 40) lost to Garnet RC 163 for 8 in 29.2 overs ( Balaji 37,Shankar lingam 3 for 33)

Player of the match: Vijay Anand of Garnet RC